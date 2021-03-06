Vaishnav Tej Overtakes Ram Charan: Deets Inside

Ram Charan is one of the bankable star in Tollywood. He has been in film industry for more than a decade. It's a known fact that Vaishnav Tej made his debut this year with Uppena. It is one of the most-hyped releases of the Telugu film industry as the film trailer was launched by Jr NTR. The hype helped the movie to earn triple profits at the box office.

Ram Charan graced Uppena success meet and appreciated the whole for their hard work. No doubt, whole mega family are delighted with Uppena success. Latest news doing the rounds Vaishnav Tej overtakes Ram Charan. Yes, what you read is right. The buzz on social media suggests that Vaishnav Tej has surpassed Ram Charan fan base on twitter. Here's the tweet for you:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is finishing back to back scenes of his upcoming film 'RRR' under the direction of Rajamouli. He seems to be juggling between Acharya and RRR as the makers of both films wants to complete the film at the earliest. Ram Charan will appear in cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya which is slated for release on May 13, 2021. On the other hand, Vaishnav Tej has signed his second project with Krish and the untitled film will soon hit the floors. Keep watching this space for more updates.