Vaishnav Tej Going To Beat 8 Years Old Super Hit Movie's Record

Tollywood hero, Vaishnav Tej has created a sensation with his debut movie, Uppena. Buchi Babu Sana directed the movie and it is going great at the box office. The film got released in the theatres on 12 February 2021. The movie is financed by Sukumar along with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Uppena features debutants Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles and Vijay Sethupathi acted in a prominent role.

Here is the list of Uppena AP and TG 15th Day Collections:

Nizam: 12L

Ceeded: 6L

UA: 10L

East: 5L

West: 1.5L

Guntur: 1.8L

Krishna: 2.4L

Nellore: 1.3L

Now, the news is that very soon, Uppena is going to beat 8 year old Mirchi record. Yes... Prabhas' Mirchi got released in theatres in the month of February. The film got Rs. 48.5 crore in the month of February and till date Uppena has got Rs. 47.08 crore. So, just 1.42 Crore needed to cross the record. Let us wait and see what new record Uppena is going to create in the world of Telugu cinema.