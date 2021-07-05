Vaishnav Tej Getting Fancy Pay For Nagarjuna's Film

Young actor Vaishnav Tej has become the most sought-after Tollywood actor after his debut movie ‘Uppena’. The film did astounding business at the box office.

During the promotions of the movie Wild Dog, Nagarjuna Akkineni had mentioned that he was going to work with Vaishnavi Tej and the film could go on floors sometime in August.

The film is touted to be a movie set in a sports backdrop. The film is likely to be based on hockey, it is learned. Vaishnav Tej is said to be essaying trole of a hockey player role in the film.

Grapevine suggests that Nagarjuna is said to be paying a fancy remuneration to Vaishnav Tej for his presence in the film. Yes, Vaishnavi is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 5 crores as remuneration for the film, as per the buzz. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Vaishnav Tej has wrapped up the shoot of his next film with Krish, co-starring Rakul Preet as the female lead in the film. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.