Actor Vaishnav Tej's riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Uppena'. As you all know, the film became the highest grosser of all time in Telugu. Our beloved actor Superstar Mahesh Babu heaps praised the movie and appreciated lead actors Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty for their flawless acting. Did you know, how much Vaishnav Tej got paid for Uppena.

According to sources, Uppena was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and they have paid him Rs 50 lakhs for Uppena. Looking at the collections tsunami and knowing Vaishnav Tej pay for Uppena seems to be a kind of stun. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Vaishnav Tej has jacked up his remuneration for his next films.

Any wild guesses, how much he is demanding for his future projects? If reports are to be believed, Vaishnav Tej is demanding Rs 3 cr for his new films. If you compare Vaishnav Tej's Uppena pay with future projects is three times double. It is left to see whether filmmakers will agree to meet his demands or not.

On the career front, Vaishnav Tej is all set to team up with Krish for his second project and the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew details. Keep watching this space for more updates.