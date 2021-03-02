Vaishnav Tej Creates Record That Even Jr NTR Failed To Achieve?

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has become talk of the town ever since the film opened in theatres. The film has created quite a sensation in Telugu. The movie is still running successfully in theatres worldwide despite the release of news film. In fact, Uppena is dominating the new releases at the box office. It's been 18 days, the film hits the screens, still, it has become the first choice for moviegoers. Thanks to Buchi Babu Sana, for the narration of story and screenplay which have turned out to be a huge draw for the audience.

If you are a mega fan or Vaishnav Tej, then we have interesting news in our store. The buzz on social media suggests that Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has managed to earned and cross Rs 1 cr share alone in Kakinada. One of the user on social media comment that Jr NTR who has been in the film industry for more than two decades but he doesn't have zero one crore shares movies in Kakinada city. Likewise, Uppena has created a new record where Jr NTR has failed to do. Uppena ticket prices are high than previous releases of Tollywood films. Jr NTR might break Uppena's new record with 'RRR' collections.

Back to Uppena, it was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythir Movie Makers. Meanwhile, Vaishnav Tej has signed his next film with Krish and he is all set to be sharing screen space with Rakul Preet in yet to be titled film. The principal shooting of the film will commence shortly.