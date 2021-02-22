Vaishnav Tej Beats Ravi Teja With Uppena: Deets Inside

Ravi Teja is one of the experienced and bankable stars in Tollywood. Currently, he is riding high on the success of his last outing 'KRACK'. The film went on to become the first hit of this year. Ravi Teja's KRACK is the 66th movie of the actor. Do you know the lifetime gross of KRACK. If reports are to be believed, the film made the business of Rs 70 cr gross by end of its theatrical run.

Can anyone guess the Uppena gross of first week? The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has managed to earn Rs 70 cr gross in the first week of its release. Vaishnav Tej has created a remarkable feat with his debut movie whereas KRACK became the career highest gross in Ravi Teja's career. Likewise, Vaishnav Teja has beaten Ravi Teja with Uppena by earning Rs 70 cr in first week of the film release. Here's the tweet for you:

Both the film's contents are seat edge thriller that's why the movie is making profits at the box office. Ravi Teja and Vaishnav Tej made their filmmakers happy with their movies because both the film bought huge returns at the ticket window.

Workwise, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Khiladi and the makers of the movie have released a first look poster on the actor's birthday (January 26). The poster received a thumping response from fans and the general public. On the other hand, Vaishnav Tej seems to be reading the scripts and he is yet to announce his new project details.