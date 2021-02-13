Vaishnav Tej Beats Ram Charan and Varun Tej: Deets Inside

Actor Vaishnav Tej is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Uppena'. The film has been receiving positive response from all quarters. As you all might be aware that Uppena is a debut film of Vaishnav Tej. His acting is remarkable in Uppena and won accolades from celebs and fans. He made everyone to sit up and take notice of his work.

No doubt, all mega family must be enjoying the happy moment by seeing the massive response to Uppena. The film opening day collections will leave you all stun. Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has earned Rs 8.99 cr on opening day at the box office. It is an all-time record for any debut hero.

If you may recall, Ram Charan made a debut with the movie Chirutha and it earned Rs 3.75 cr on the first day at the box office. While Varun Tej stepped into the film industry with Mukunda and the film made a business of Rs 3.35 cr on opening day at the box office.

But, Uppena earned Rs 8.99 cr which is the record number for any debut actor. Vaishnav Tej has achieved it with Uppena. In that process, he happens to beat Ram Charan's Chirutha and Varun Tej's Mukunda opening day collections with Uppena.