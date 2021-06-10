Vaccination Drive Completed in Mahesh Babu's Adopted Village Burripalem

Superstar Mahesh Babu who loves his father fondly never misses a chance to make him in proud in every aspect of life. Every year, Mahesh Babu used to share the first look poster or teaser of his upcoming films on his ghis father and veteran actor Superstar Krishna's birthday. Mahesh Babu skipped the tradition this year due to the pandemic. However, he did not cease to surprise his fans, He continued working for a cause.

On his father's birthday, Mahesh arranged a vaccination drive at his adopted village Burripalem. The seven day vaccination drive was successfully completed in Burripalem. Mahesh Babu initiated a Vaccination drive with the support of Andhra Pradesh hospitals. All the residents of Burripalem were grateful to Mahesh Babu for his continuous support.

Speaking about Mahesh Babu's work, the actor is likely to resume the shoot of his upcoming flick 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' as soon as the government grants permission for the film's shoot. The film is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the film.