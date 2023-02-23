Vaathi's Latest Box Office Collections

Actor Dhanush is basking in the glory of his recent outing Vaathi, titled SIR in Telugu. The film is having a dream run at the box office. Dhanush's Vaathi has shattered many possible records at the box office.

Speaking about the collections, the film collected Rs 75 cr in Tamil Nadu alone.

Vaathi is another blockbuster hit in Dhanush's career after films like Thiruchitrabalam. The bilingual film is directed by Venky Atluri. The film has entered the second week.

With no major releases this week, SIR/Vaathi might fetch even better bucks at the box office.

