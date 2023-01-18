Vaarasudu Telugu Latest Box Office Collection

Thalapathy Vijay seems to be upset that his recently released Vaarasudu in Telugu and Varisu in Tamil received mixed reviews from fans and critics. The film is facing rejection at the box office. The Telugu version of Vijay's Vaarasudu was released in theatres on January 13, 2022.

The film is facing stiff competition with Chiranjeevi's Waltiar Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

It appears like Vaarasudu is managing to do good business in Telugu states as the film collected a share of Rs 11.07 cr just in four days of its release.

Check out Vaarasudu area-wise collection in detail:

Nizam: 4.18 Cr

Ceeded: 1.73Cr(including Tamil from 11th)

UA: 1.81Cr

East: 81L

West: 59L

Guntur: 69L

Krishna: 71L

Nellore: 55L

Vaarasudu 4 Days AP-TG TOTAL SHARE 11.07 Crore

