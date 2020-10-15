Urvashi Special Song in Mahesh Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his last outing ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh is all set to join the sets of his much-anticipated film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he is likely to play a dual role in the film. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu will be essaying the roles o Pawan broker and banker officer in the film. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster of Mahesh Babu from the film on the occasion of 'Bharat Ane Nenu' actor birthday. The poster received a thumping response from all quarters.

The latest news we hear is the makers of the movie are believed to have approached a hot beauty to perform a special song in the film. Going into details, she is none other than Urvashi Rautela and she will be soon making her debut in Tollywood with the film Black Rose. It is being said that She will shake a leg for a special song in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The film is written and directed by Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam. Mahesh Babu is bankrolling the project under his production banner