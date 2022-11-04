Urvashi Rautela’s Special Song In Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s craziest project Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra) will have all the elements one would expect in this deadly combination. The presence of mass maharaja Ravi Teja is one of the biggest attractions of the movie. It will have a mass number on both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja which was shot recently in Hyderabad.

What’s more, the movie will have a special song being shot on megastar Chiranjeevi and glamorous diva Urvashi Rautela in a huge set. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored a foot-tapping number, while the top choreographer Sekhar master has done the choreography. Mythri Movie Makers who are known for their lavish production design are making the movie extravagantly. Every update regarding the movie is raising expectations. Surely, fans are going to have blast in cinemas.

The film stars Shruti Haasan playing the heroine opposite Chiranjeevi. Billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Waltair Veerayya will be hitting the screens for Sankranthi, 2023.