Urvashi Rautela's Mud Bath Pic is Worth Seeing!

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela stunned all and sundry with an Instagram post. The 27 year old actress shared a glimpse of her mud bath session. She captioned her pic as, "My favourite mud bath spa/ therapy." She wrote, "Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin. Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains." Here is the photo, just give a look at it.

A few days ago, Urvashi Rautela shared an interesting video in which one could see her being punched at her abs as part of her training. She captioned the post as, "He clocks me right in the gut. Getting walloped is part of my action film. Absorbing his blows."

Here are some more posts from the Instagram account of Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela acted in various films like Singh Saab tThe Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Race 3. She was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya, which released on streaming platform Zee 5.