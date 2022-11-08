Urvashi Rautela and Chiranjeevi celebrate Meher Ramesh's birthday on Waltair Veerayya sets

Urvashi Rautela, who is the youngest superstar in the Bollywood industry, is making her way around the world with her hard work and dedication. The actress's popularity has been increasing day by day. Urvashi never fails to grab the limelight with her scintillating looks and persona. The actress has made her way into the hearts of the audience because of her intense work and love for acting. Urvashi is making her way in the Tollywood industry as well, and now the actress is going to be seen in Waltair Veerayyaa.

Urvashi, who is going to be seen in Waltair Veerayyaa, was seen celebrating the birthday of her director Meher Ramesh along with Chiranjeevi. The picture from the celebration is making the rounds over the internet, where the entire star cast is seen celebrating Meher Ramesh.

They celebrated his birthday in a grand way with the entire cast and crew. Urvashi was also part of this grand celebration, along with the other cast members from the film.

The film has all the masala that it hopes to have as an action entertainer. The film is largely produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, while G.K. Mohan is its co-producer. ‘Walter Veeraiah’ is planned to release next year.

Wishing dearest @MeherRamesh Anna a very happy birthday 🎂 🎉

Super happy to Celebrate your birthday on our #WaltairVeerayya sets along with Boss @KChiruTweets 😍 May you be blessed with best of everything, have a Blockbuster year ahead. ❤️#HBDMeherRamesh pic.twitter.com/OoIMSrue31 — Bobby (@dirbobby) November 6, 2022

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in 'Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.