Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. He has an unfathomable fan following all for his acting chops and killer looks. Allu Arjun is one of the best dancers in the industry and he is an inspiration to his countless fans.

Probably, actress Urvashi Rautela might also be a Bunny fan. She is taking the internet by storm with her new dance video in which she is dancing like "lady Allu Arjun". She shared her latest video with her fans and captioned it, "When I act like lady @alluarjunonline #AlluArjun. Presenting you my South Indian Dance Style for my film #BlackRose (sic).

Watch the video here:



The comments section was filled with a lot of compliments and heart emojis. It is left to see what Allu Arjun would say on this.

According to the star, the video was a glimpse of some dance steps that she will be performing in the upcoming bilingual film Black Rose.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya and will next be seen ‘Black Rose’. The film is directed by Mohan Bharadwaj and it marks her debut in Tollywood. Not long ago, Urvashi’s upcoming film titled ‘Black Rose’ poster was released and it received mixed response from her fans and audience.

While coming to Allu Arjun, he is prepping for his role in 'Pushpa' which is going to be directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika as the leading lady and is expected to hit the big screens in 2021.