Upset Over Early OTT Release, Theatres Ask Master Makers For Fair Share In Box Office Collections

Vijay's Master has become the talk of the town ever since the film was released in theatres. The film failed to live up to audience expectations and became an average hit at the box office. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are the top stars in Kollywood and their stardom in the movie has managed to earn Rs 200 cr at the worldwide box office. According to latest reports, Since past one week, audience and fans are not thronging into the theatres. The makers of the movie have sold Master digital rights to Amazon Prime Video.

Vijay and Producers of Master have decided to stream the film on OTT platform. The film is all set to premiers on Amazon Prime from January 29. Theatres owners are upset with Master early release on Prime and they are demanding film producer to give an additional 10 per cent share from first and second week of movie collections. Producer Lalith Kumar believed to have said that theatres owners that they can take the collections from day 17 whatever they get but he is not ready to pay them a share from two collections. Producer Lalith Kumar is not ready to meet their demands and it remains to be seen how the theatres owners will bear the film losses.

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Vijay, Master features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.