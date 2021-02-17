Uppena Success Party: Ram Charan Chief Guest At Vijayothsava Sabha in Rajahmundry

Actor Vaishnav Tej is over the moon following the stupendous success of his latest releases 'Uppena'. It is worth mentioning here that the film has already touched Rs 50 cr mark at the worldwide box office. The film is heading to become the highest-grossing film in Vaishnav Tej's career. The makers of the movie have thanked the audience for their support towards the film.

The makers of the movie are looking forward to hold success meet celebrations. Ram Charan will be the guest of honour at the event. The event will be held on February 17 @ pm at the Margani Estates Ground V.L Puram, Rajahmundry. Check this out:

The film is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and It is produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners. Krithi Shetty is seen as the female lead and she won accolades for her flawless acting in the film. For those who don't know, it is her debut film in Telugu. Keep watching this space for more updates.