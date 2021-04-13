Uppena To Score Highest TRPs On Telugu Television

Uppena movie released in theatres on 12 February 2021 and scored a monstrous success at the box office. The film created new records and it has got immense collections at the box office. Buchi Babu Sana narrated the story in an interesting manner whereas debutants Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty acted with much ease and perfection. The director and the actors scored good marks. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film with cinematography and editing by Shamdat and Naveen Nooli respectively. All the songs in the film turned out as superhits. Uppena was originally slated to release on 2 April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Star Maa confirmed that the film will be telecasted on the channel on Sunday, (April 18th) at 6 PM. Ever since the news has come out, fans are very happy. Now, some of the netizens are predicting that the film is going to get the highest TRPs on Telugu Television. Let us wait and see how the TRP ratings are going to be.

See how netizens are reacting to the news.

Super — YoYo Tisu 💖 (@Yoyotisu) April 12, 2021

Excellent — Balidileep (@balidileep) April 12, 2021