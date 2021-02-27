Uppena Second Week Collections: Vaishnav Tej's Film Beats Jr NTR Record

Vaishnav Tej is riding high on the success of his recent release Uppena which is raking in moolah at the domestic box office. The film is doing incredible business. The film is doing exceptionally well in Indian and international markets. Following a rousing reception after good word of mouth, the makers of the movie are looking forward to extending the theatre list.

The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office. As you all might be aware that, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is creating a new benchmark for Telugu films. It has smashed many A-listers actors records with impressive figures.

The latest news doing the rounds Uppena has surpassed Jr NTR's record in Rajamundry city. Yes, what you read is right. Before Uppena, Jr NTR had the highest share of Rs 74 lakhs. Now, Uppena has beaten it and the film earned more than 87 lakhs share alone in Rajamundry. The film is heading towards Rs 1 cr share in Rajamundry. It's a stunning record by Vaishnav Tej's Uppena.

The film has managed to collect Rs 40 lakhs and the total gross of the film is estimated to be Rs 75 cr plus on its 16th day at the worldwide box office. The film is following the footprints of blockbuster hits Master and KRACK. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Krithi Shetty is seen as the female lead in the film.