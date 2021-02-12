Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty stepped into Tollywood with the movie, Uppena. A romantic drama written and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana. The movie was originally slated to hit the theatres on 2nd April 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed and finally, the movie is in the theatres. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

The movie, Uppena is going to be a best Tollywood debut for Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Buchi Babu. Before the release of the movie, Vaishnav and Krithi scored good marks and now after the release, need less to say, everyone is singing praises for their acting skills. Not only the filmy lovers but also others are praising the looks of both Vaishnav and Krithi.

Buchi Babu also scored high points as a filmmaker and reports are doing the rounds that he is going to work with top hero for his next movie.

It is all known knowledge that Vaishnav Tej has already finished his second movie with Krish. It is learned that Krithi Shetty has given green signal for three more movie. So, Vaishnav, Krithi and Buchi Babu Sana's combination is going to rule the box office.