Uppena USA Premier Report: Super Hit From Vaisshnav Tej, Buchi Babu

The most awaited movie, Uppena released in theatres. Buchi Babu Sana's debut movie titled Uppena has Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Kriti Shetty in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi acted in a key role in the flick. Everyone is singing praises for the movie.

The film revolves around Bebamma (Kriti Shetty) and Aasi (Vaisshnav Tej). Raayanam (Vijay Sethupathi) acted as the father to Kriti Shetty. The film started with a special tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam. Not only the mega fans but also others are praising the acting of the new comers. On an overall note, the film is going to turn out as superhit. The music by DSP is simply awesome and the lead actors lived in their roles.

Trade pundits expect the movie to score well at the box office. Vaisshnav Tej is going to create his mark at the US box office as well. Distributors in the US expect the movie to cross a big number within the opening weekend and they are quite happy about the movie.

A netizen tweeted that both the lead pair did extremely well and the three songs shot beautifully. Buchi Babu writing and direction are top notch. The film has got a positive talk . Here are some of the tweets from Twitter.