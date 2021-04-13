Uppena Release On Star Maa This Sunday, Deets Inside

Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer, Uppena turned out as superhit. The romantic drama written and directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty acted in the lead roles, with Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. Everyone in the film acted with much ease. The movie released in theatres on February 12th and it earned a Rs 50 crore share at the box office and became a blockbuster.

We all know that the film is going to stream on Netflix on April 14th. Now, the news is that the film is going to be on Star Maa this Sunday. Star Maa has acquired the rights to the movie and the world television premiere is scheduled for this Sunday (April 18th).

Here is the tweet made by Star Maa.