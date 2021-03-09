Uppena Pulled Out Of Theatres For Jathi Ratnalu?

Naveen Polisheety's forthcoming flick 'Jathi Ratnalu' has become a topic of discussion on social media. One month ago, the film wasn't in the news, but, now, everywhere people are talking about Jathi Ratnalu.

Thanks to the hilarious trailer and the endorsement from Tollywood A-listers Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda, the movie has created a lot of hype. If reports are to be believed, Jathi Ratnalu tickets are selling like hot cakes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. And now, just one day left for the film to hit the screens.

Reports are doing the rounds that the makers of Jathi Ratnalu are planning a massive release across the globe. It is said that some of the theatre exhibitors are removing Vaishnav Tej's blockbuster hit Uppena from theatres. They are allocating screens to Jathi Ratnalu owing to positive buzz and hype.

Uppena was released in the second week of February and it made a business of Rs 100 crores. Many new films were released in the last month but none of them was able to give tough competition to Uppena. Naveen has managed to do with Jathi Ratnalu. It remains to be seen how the film will perform at the ticket windows.

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna cinema. Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in pivotal roles and the film is slated for release on March 11.