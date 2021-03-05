Uppena, Pogaru, CHECK, Naandhi Latest Worldwide Box Office Collections
Looks like 2021 is going to be a great year for Tollywood films. The year has started on a grand note with Ravi Teja's KRACK as the film bought huge returns at the box office. Later, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has not only smashed other actors record but went on to become the biggest hit of February.
On the other hand, few films were released in last month such as Nithiin's CHECK, Vishal's Chakra, Rashmika's Pogaru and Allari Naresh's Naandhi. All these films received mixed reviews from audiences and fans alike. Here are the latest box office collections of all these movies. Take a look at the tweets:
Nandyal town #Uppena
3 weeks Gross - 45.65 lks
3 Weeks Share - 32.7 lks 👌👌#Pogaru 2 Weeks Gross 4.85 lks #Naandi 2 Weeks Gross 4.75 lks #Check 1st week Gross - 8.33 lks
— నాన్నకు ప్రేమతో (@prasad4prince) March 5, 2021
Gajuwaka :#Check 7 Days Gross :
Kanya - 7,22,420/-
Mohini 70MM - 3,28,127/-
Total Town 7 Days Gross : 10,50,547/-#Uppena : Mini Mohini 21 Days Gross : 29,57,993/-
Total 21 Days Town Gross : 52,60,870/-#Naandhi : Sree Kanya 14 Days Gross : 11,92,497/-
— Ram Subhash Chaganti (@iramsubhash) March 5, 2021
#Uppena 3 Weeks Worldwide Collections :
👉Joins 50Crs Club
👉 Recovery - > 225%
👉 Biggest Blockbuster #BlockbusterUppena #PanjaVaisshnavTej #KrithiShetty #Sukumar #buchibabusanahttps://t.co/dT8hPEuBBd
— TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) March 5, 2021
#MACHILIPATNAM Town 3 Weeks Gross:- 33.55L+ & Share:- 22.5L+ Sensational Run 🙏👌👍
Town Alltime Record Share In Debut Movies #VaisshnavTej @IamKrithiShetty @BuchiBabuSana @MythriOfficial 🔥🔥🔥 #Uppena
— gupta (@guptanagu8) March 5, 2021