Uppena, Pogaru, CHECK, Naandhi Latest Worldwide Box Office Collections

Looks like 2021 is going to be a great year for Tollywood films. The year has started on a grand note with Ravi Teja's KRACK as the film bought huge returns at the box office. Later, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has not only smashed other actors record but went on to become the biggest hit of February.

On the other hand, few films were released in last month such as Nithiin's CHECK, Vishal's Chakra, Rashmika's Pogaru and Allari Naresh's Naandhi. All these films received mixed reviews from audiences and fans alike. Here are the latest box office collections of all these movies. Take a look at the tweets:

Nandyal town #Uppena 3 weeks Gross - 45.65 lks

3 Weeks Share - 32.7 lks 👌👌#Pogaru 2 Weeks Gross 4.85 lks #Naandi 2 Weeks Gross 4.75 lks #Check 1st week Gross - 8.33 lks — నాన్నకు ప్రేమతో (@prasad4prince) March 5, 2021