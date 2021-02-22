Uppena Outstanding Box Office Collections: Dream Debut For Vaishnav Tej

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena is having a dream run at the box office. The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. It has been close to ten days since the film was opened in theatres. Looks like it is not going to slow down anytime soon. Uppena is going steady on the box office with good numbers pouring in.

Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Director Buchi Babu Sana could get many laurels in 2022 for their outstanding work in Uppena. The film music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Did you know this, Megastar Chiranjeevi has sent an appreciation letter and reward for his amazing music to Uppena. Devi Sri Prasad is over the moon for Chiranjeevi personal gift and he made one video expressed his love and respect towards Chiranjeevi.

Back to Uppena collections, the film created a new benchmark in Nizam area. The buzz on social media suggests that Uppena is believed to have earned Rs 3 cr on its tenth day alone in Nizam area, which is an outstanding record for any debut star. That's not it, the film share of tenth days could Rs 1 cr. The film is an outstanding blockbuster hit in terms of collections.

On the career front, Buchi Babu Sana is all set to work with Jr NTR. Vaishnav Tej is yet to announce his next project details. Watch this space for more updates.