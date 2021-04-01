Here's Why Uppena OTT Release Date Was Postponed: Check New Date

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is making the headlines ever since the trailer of the film was put out on the internet. Vaishnav Tej made his debut with Uppena. People used to talk will anyone watch Vaishnav Tej's film. Vaishnav Tej trashed many of the audience with his amazing performance in Uppena. He has chosen the right story which has struck a chord among the audience as well as it bought huge returns at the box office. When film was in theatres, most of the movie buffs watched it. But, still, they are desperately waiting for OTT release date.

According to sources, The makers made an agreement between Netflix and producers that Uppena should stream on OTT window only after 60 days from the theatrical release date

. So, there are chances for the film to get the stream on Netflix from April 11 or 12. They could even release the film early only if producers of the film agree with Netflix decision. Still, they seem to be holding talks about Uppena OTT release date. Netflix will soon make an official announcement of Uppena OTT release date. We keep you posted as soon as we hear from sources. Keep watching this space for more updates.