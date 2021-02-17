Uppena OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Did you know this? Actor Vaishnav Tej's Uppena which was released last Friday is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has raked in substantial moolah at the box office. Vaishnav Tej has managed to beat Ram Charan's Chirutha and Varun Tej's Mukunda debut record with Uppena movie collections. The film has touched Rs 50 cr in five days of its release. No doubt, the film is loved by the audience and appreciated by the critics. Testimony for that is the film collections and it is doing phenomenal business at the box office.

For those who tuned late to the story, The makers of the movie have sold Digital rights to Netflix.It is said Netflix makers are upset with Uppena online leaked as they bought rights of the film for a record price. If you are waiting or searching for OTT release date, then, you have landed on the right page. The film is likely to stream in last week of March or first week of April. The film is likely to premiers on April 11. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.