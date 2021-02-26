Uppena Day 14 Collections: Vaishnav Tej’s Film The Highest Grosser Of This Month

Actor Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena is ruling the box office and doing unstoppable business at the ticket window. Since its opening, Uppena has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office. Within days of its release, the film has joined the 50 cr club and raked in huge collections in the opening weekend itself. The film has turned out to be the biggest Telugu blockbuster hit.

Talking about the latest collections, Uppena has managed to earn Rs 53 lakhs on its 14th day at the worldwide box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update the area-wise collection, shortly.

The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and it also features Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathii are seen in meatier roles. Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena digital rights have been bagged by Netflix and the film will premiere on Netflix in the second week of March. The makers are yet to announce the Uppena OTT release date. Watch this space for more updates.