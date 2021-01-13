Uppena Movie Official Teaser Out On Vaishnav Tej's Birthday

Jan 13, 2021, 17:07 IST
The teaser of ‘Uppena’ featuring newcomers Panja Vaisshnav Tej,Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty is out. Directed by Buchibabu Sana, the teaser has rich visuals and gives a glimpse into the world of two star-crossed lovers with beautiful music by Devi Shri Prasad. The teaser was released on Bhogi Day and which also happened to be the hero's birthday.

Check out Sai Dharam Tej's message for his brother while sharing the teaser link.

Check Out Uppena Teaser here:

