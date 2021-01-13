Uppena Movie Official Teaser Out On Vaishnav Tej's Birthday

The teaser of ‘Uppena’ featuring newcomers Panja Vaisshnav Tej,Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty is out. Directed by Buchibabu Sana, the teaser has rich visuals and gives a glimpse into the world of two star-crossed lovers with beautiful music by Devi Shri Prasad. The teaser was released on Bhogi Day and which also happened to be the hero's birthday.

Check out Sai Dharam Tej's message for his brother while sharing the teaser link.

Today is the day you stepped into the world years ago and now you're stepping into the film industry with #Uppena.

Wishing you loads of success ahead and a very happy birthday @vaishnavtej

Love you babu 🤗😘❤️ #UppenaTeaser https://t.co/EDSmj8zSHG pic.twitter.com/undmC9LlNS — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 13, 2021

Check Out Uppena Teaser here: