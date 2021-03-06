Uppena Latest Box Office Collections Creates A Sensational Record In Vaishnav Tej's Career

It has been close to month, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena was released in theatres. The film is going great guns at the box office. The film is doing exceptionally well across the globe since opening day. Its debut film of Vaishnav Tej but has broken many records at the box office. Vaishnav Tej could be over the moon as his debut film went on to become the biggest hit of this year.If reports are to be believed, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has entered the list of top ten Telugu grossers at the USA box office. The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has managed to earn Rs 56 lakhs in 22 days at the box office.On the other hand, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has surpassed the Rs 50 cr share mark worldwide. Uppena seems to be third second film from Telugu film industry to do. This is a sensational record for any debut hero. All their efforts and promotions have been paid off pretty well.

Uppena Box Office collections till now:

Nizam - ₹ 15.25cr

Ceeded - ₹ 7.60cr

UA - ₹ 8.39cr

E - ₹ 4.95cr

W - ₹ 2.57cr

Gun - ₹ 2.90cr

Krishna - ₹ 3.08cr

Here are few tweets about latest collections of Uppena which are doing the rounds on Twitter.

Nandyal town #Uppena Day 22 Gross - 50.1k

Share- 22.3k Total Gross - 46.18 lks

Total Share - 32.82 lks — నాన్నకు ప్రేమతో (@prasad4prince) March 6, 2021