Uppena Jodi Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty To Repeat Onscreen Chemistry In Another Movie?

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty have created a record in Tollywood with their first film Uppena. Uppena has received positive response from the audience and also earned a special fan base for Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Audiences liked their chemistry in the movie. We can say that they caught everyone's attention with their performances. Vaishnav and Krithi Shetty nailed their characters in Uppena. Uppena is a beautiful love story written and directed by Bucchi Babu Sana.

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty got busy after their first movie became a blockbuster hit. Now Vaishnav has completed two movies, one is directed by Krish and the other is directed by Gireesaaya. The movie titles are yet to be announced.

The on-screen couple who looked comfortable on the silver screen is now rumoured to be pairing up together once again. Rumour has it that the movie will be directed by a new director. However, it is not Official yet. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty fans are overjoyed to learn that the dup will be pairing up again.