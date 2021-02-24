Uppena Hindi Rights Sold For Humongous Price, Lead Actors Confirmed For Bollywood Remake

Director Buchi Babu Sana's Uppena starring Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. The film is continuing to wreak havoc at the box office. Vaishnav Tej made the filmmakers, distributors and exhibitors extremely happy as the film is reaping profits at the box office across the state.

For those who tuned late to the story, Actor Vijay Sethupathi is showing keen interest to bag the rights of the film for Tamil remake to introduce his son Jason Sanjay to the Kollywood family or audience. If sources are to be believed, Telugu top production house Mythri Movie Makers have sold Bollywood rights for a humongous price.

There's no official confirmation who bagged the rights but lead actors for the Bollywood remake are confirmed. Speculations are doing the rounds that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are likely to feature in the Uppena Hindi remake. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made.

Apart from Vaishnav Tej, Uppena also features Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.