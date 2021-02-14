Uppena heroine, Kirthi Shetty thanked Tollywood hero, Nani. Want to why? We are here to tell you that. Nani arranged a special screening of Uppena for Krithi as she was quite busy with the shooting of her movie, Shyam Singha Roy.

She took to her Twitter and tweeted that, "Thank you soooo much @NameisNani garu for special screening of Uppena at Kolkata for me and the cast and crew of SSR. thank you so much for your sweet gesture.I loved it and will be a memorable thing forever." Here is the tweet.

Thank you soooo much @NameisNani garu for special screening of Uppena at Kolkata for me and the cast and crew of SSR♥️ thank you so much for your sweet gesture😊I loved it and will be a memorable thing forever 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/MjQ6nsYv1O — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) February 13, 2021

After Nani watching Uppena, he took to his Twitter and tweeted that he loved the performance of each and everyone in the movie. Here is the tweet made by Nani.

#Uppena is a beauty 🤍 Vijay,Vaishnav,Krithi BuchiBabu,Devi,Mythri Thank you for this one .. Touched my heart 🤗 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 12, 2021

The film Uppena is scoring good reviews and is doing great at the box office. Buchi Babu Sana is the director of the movie. Vijay Sethupati acted in a key role in the flick.

On the professional front, Krithi Shetty is busy with a couple of projects. She will be next seen in the movie, Shyam Singha Roy in which Nani will be seen as the male lead whereas Sai Pallavi, Sebastian along with Krithi Shetty will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Taxiwaala-fame Rahul Sankrityan is the director of the film and Mickey J Meyer is the music director of the movie.