Uppena First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

Actor Vaishnav Tej's has become the talk of the town. It marks debut film of the lead actor and he is the nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film has created much buzz around the film amongst the audience with film posters and trailer. According to sources, Uppena has completed all censor formalities and received U/A certificate without any cuts.

It is being said that Uppena tickets are selling like hotcakes in a few parts of the country. Going by the advance booking, the film could earn approximately Rs One crore on opening day at the box office. The film collections could get improve after the release of the film only if it earns a positive response from the audience. The film collections is totally depend upon the audience hands. There are no better judges than audiences.

Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerenini and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film will hit the screens on February 12 which is tomorrow. Don't forget to watch this space for review and collections.