Uppena First Day AP And TS Box Office Collections

Director Buchi Babu Sana's Uppena features Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film which released in theatres yesterday is getting rave reviews from celebrities and public alike. Uppena has become another blockbuster hit of 2020 after Ravi Teja's KRACK and Teja Sajja's Zombie Reddy.The film has been receiving a positive response from audience and critics alike. The intriguing content not only garnered the Vaishnav massive appreciation but also broke major records. Vaishnav Tej steals the show with his stellar performance in the film.

Uppena seems to took a storm at the box office on opening day. In many areas, all the shows are houseful. If reports are to be believed, the film could earn Rs 7 cr on opening day at the box office.

#Uppena Ceeded Area Day 1 Share - 1.34 Cr MIND-BLOWING Opening. Sensational opening for a debut hero.#UppenaInCinemas pic.twitter.com/2YSfumSgll — BlockBuster Friday (@BB_Friday) February 13, 2021