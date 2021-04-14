Uppena Finally Releases On OTT: Where To Watch

Finally, the wait is over. The superhit film, Uppena is streaming on Netflix from today. Those who have missed watching the film and those who became fans of the film can now watch the movie on Netflix.

Uppena a romantic drama film written and directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty acted in the lead roles, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a prominent role. The movie set in Kakinada of 2002 and the plot follows Aasi (Vaishnav Tej), a fisherman who falls in love with Bebamma (Krithi Shetty). Her father Raayanam (Sethupathi) is an influential zamindar, who fiercely protects his daughter to safeguard his family's honour. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film with cinematography and editing by Shamdat and Naveen Nooli respectively.

The movie was originally slated to release on 2 April 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Uppena released in theatres on 12th February 2021. Vaishnav and Krithi Shetty won the hearts of the folks with her cute acting skills and Buchi Babu Sana also narrated the story in an intriguing manner.