Uppena Director Stuck Between Jr NTR and Allu Arjun?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is reading scripts and he happens to have met director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. If sources are to be believed, Buchi Babu Sana is said to have narrated the script to Allu Arjun. As Bunny is going to be busy with Pushpa for another year, Sukumar is making the film in two parts. Now, Allu Arjun is believed to have heard Uppena director's script, but he is yet to take a final call on Buchi Babu’s project.

If you recall, Buchi Babu also had a script discussion with Jr NTR, the latter is occupied with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel’s films. It would take Jr NTR to make his call sheet free and he can’t make Buchi Babu wait for three to four years. Buchi Babu may want to explore his chances with other Top stars.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa, where he will be essaying the role of a Lorry driver. The film is slated for release sometime in October. On the other hand, Buchi Babu’s debut film Uppena did astounding business at the box office and it featured Vaishnav Tej in lead roles.