Uppena Director Career Is Jr NTR's Hands?

Does Buchi Babu Sana ring a bell? Well, If you are not able to recall--Buchi Babu Sana was an assistant director to Tollywood noted filmmaker Sukumar. Who wouldn’t work individually after working for years and getting enough experience from Sukumar?

Last year, Buchi Babu Sana debuted as a director for Vaishnav Tej’s film ‘Uppena’. The film was released in the month of February 2021. It was the first film to touch Rs 50 cr at the box office during the pandemic. Uppena marked the debut of both Buchi Babu Sana and Vaishnav Tej, but it brought huge returns at the box office.

Post-Uppena success, there was a talk that Buchi Babu Sana’s next film will be with Jr NTR. Recently, When Jr NTR was asked to talk about his future movies, he mentioned Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel’s film. But, he hasn’t spoken anything about Buchi Babu’s film. Although, Jr NTR could be thinking of working with the Uppena director, it could take some years for Jr NTR to join hands with Buchi Babu’s film.

Audience may also forget the Uppena director because of the long gap. Let's wait and watch to see whether Buchi Babu Sana will wait for Jr NTR's date or will he move on with the other actors.