Uppena Digital Release Official Date Announced, Vaishnav Tej Movie on OTT Soon!

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena will soon have a digital release. Yes, what you read is right! It is being said on social media that Uppena is all set to premiere on Netflix from April 12 @ 12 pm. We don't know how far this news is true. As far as we got to know from our sources the OTT platform was planning to start streaming the film on Netflix from April 2.

One thing is pretty sure, the film will surely have a digital release as Uppena world TV premiere on Star Maa is said to be happening on April 18. Netflix makers may not want to clash with TV premieres as the movie has seen commercial success. We will soon update the exact date as soon as we hear from our sources.

Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Watch this space for more updates.