Uppena Day 8 Collections: Vaishnav Tej's Film Continues Its Dream Run

Actor Vaishnav Tej's Uppena release in theatres on February 12 and the film seems to be adding to the list of its admirers ever since. The film received a thunderous response from audience and fans alike. That's not all, the film received great reviews from critics and the film has been doing well at the worldwide box office.

On top it all, the film is riding on good word of mouth. The appreciation for Uppena is massive, that it also holding strong even in weekdays. Yesterday, there were nearly five films were released in theatres but Uppena has become the first choice for moviegoers. Uppena is dominating other films. According to sources, Uppena got more screens than new releases of this week.

On its eighth day, the film has managed to collect Rs 3 crore. The total worldwide collections of the movie is around Rs 64 cr. The total Uppena share seems to be Rs 39.44 cr. It is a record-breaking opening in Vaishnav Tejs' career.

The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana also features Krithi Sheety and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is likely to premiers on Netflix in the last week of March. Uppena digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. They are yet to announce Uppena OTT release date.