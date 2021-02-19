Uppena Day 7 Collections: Vaishnav Tej Film Dominating New Releases At The Box Office

Young actor Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena entered its second week and the film continues to rule the box office this week too. Looks like Uppena seems to be dominating new releases of Rashmika's Pogaru, Sumanth's Kapatadhaari and Allari Naresh's Naandhi. The film is receiving a lot of positive reviews which is making the film to create a storm at the box office.

On opening day itself, the film became a massive hit in Vaishnav Tej's career. As you all might be aware that it's a debut film of Vaishnav Tej and he made everyone to sit up and take notice of his work.No doubt, Vaishanv Tej's hard work paid off and the testimony are the movie collections.

If you are searching for the latest collections, then this piece of news is for you. According to sources, the film has managed to collect Rs 2.80 cr on its seventh day at the box office. We shall soon update area-wise collections shortly.

The film is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Industry sources tell us that Buchi Babu Sana will soon team up with Jr NTR for a new project. That's not all, he is also working on his third project which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. More details about Buchi Babu Sana future projects are awaited. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.