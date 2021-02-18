Uppena Day 6 collections: Vaishnav Tej's Film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Actor Vaishnav Tej's recent outing Uppena is creating a new benchmark for other films at the box office. In fact, the film is dominating the other films such as Zombie Reddy and Master in a few areas. The film is doing exceptionally across the globe. Uppena is a pure love story and the film's solid content is pulling audiences into theatres with its positive word of mouth.

Yesterday, The makers of the movie were held a success meet at Rajahmundry. Actor Ram Charan was guest of honour to the event and asked the audience to re-watch the movie. Uppena makers have thanked the audience for supporting the film. They seem to overwhelm by seeing the massive response to the film.

Uppena has managed to collect Rs 1.92 cr from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on its sixth day at the box office. The total movie collections so far is seems to be around Rs 54.4 cr gross.

Check out area-wise collections of Uppena:

Nizam: 54L

Ceeded: 31L

UA: 40L

East: 24L

West: 11L

Guntur: 12L

Krishna: 12.4L

Nellore: 8.6L

AP-TG Total:- 1.93CR (3.4Cr Gross~)