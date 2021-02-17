Uppena Day 5 Collections, Vaishnav Tej's Film Is Ruling The Box Office

Vaishnav Tej is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Uppena' which is roaring at the box office. The film received a thumping response from fans and audience alike. Mega fans are gushing about the film. It is worth mentioning here that Uppena has become another biggest hit of this year. That's not at all, the film will surely become a massive hit in Vaishnav Tej.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is seen playing as a villain in the film. Vijay Sethupathi is the biggest asset to the film. According to sources, the film has managed to collect Rs 3.12 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The film is going steady at the box office. Most of the shows are getting occupied even in weekdays and the film is on its way to become a profitable venture at the box office.

Check out area-wise collections:

Nizam - 1.15

Ceeded - 65L

UA - 59L

East - 39L

West - 18L

Krishna -19L

Guntur -24L

Nellore -13L

AP +TS Total - 3.52 Cr

Karnataka - 15L

Chennai - 7L

ROI - 8L

Overseas - 10L

Total - 40L

The film is directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners. Keep watching this space for more updates.

