Uppena Day 17 Box Office Collections Rampage, Vaishnav Tej Movie Dominates Nithiin's CHECK

It’s been two weeks, Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena was released in theatres. The film continues to have a dream run at the box office. The film is casting magic at the domestic as well as the international box office. With each passing day, Audience and critics have been full of praise for Vaishnav Tej’s performance and Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial venture. The film has broken several records at the box office. It has a set new benchmark for Telugu films. The film made a business Rs 50 cr in 16 days of its release. That’s not all, the film is giving tough competition to Nithiin’s CHECK which was released in theatres last Friday.

Talking about the collections, Uppena has managed to earn Rs 25 lakhs on day 17th at the box office. It is estimated to have earned Rs 1 cr share during the weekend. These are just estimated figures and we shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

On the career front, Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are busy with multiple projects with various directors, those films are in different stages of production, respectively. They have hiked their remuneration after the smash success of Uppena.

Good day for #Uppena and #Naandhi at Boxoffice . #Uppena More than 1Cr share and #Naandhi more than 75L+ gross is expected in Telugu states today . #Check - Poor weekend #Disaster — 🎬PrabuTalkies🎥 (@PrabuTaalkies) February 28, 2021