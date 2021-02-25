Uppena Day 13 Box Office Collections: Vaishnav Tej Beats Prabhas' Record

Director Buchi Babu Sana featuring Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty grossed over Rs 50 crore in Telugu states. The film hit the theatres on February 12 across the globe. The makers of the movie have waited for so long to release the film in theatres as it is a content driven film will fetch some profits at the box office.

As expected, the film is doing excellent business at the worldwide box office despite COVID-19. Uppena has emerged as the biggest release of the year. The film collections in Telugu is beyond extraordinary. The film has set the cash registers ringing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the response of the audience is fabulous at the ticket window. Uppena has become the highest grosser of this month.

Earlier, it was Prabhas' Mirchi that used to be the highest grosser of this month, Mirchi is believed to have made the lifetime collections of Rs 48.5 cr. Now, Vaishnav Tej has beaten Prabhas' Mirchi record with Uppena with earning collections of Rs 51 cr plus in full run. Uppena has been declared as the highest grosser of all time in Telugu. Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has successfully completed two weeks of theatrical run.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 96 lakhs on its 13th day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known.

On the career front, Vaishnav Tej's is reading the scripts and several directors are in queue to work with him. It remains to be seen with whom he is going to team up for his new project.