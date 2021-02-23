Uppena Day 11 Box Office Collections: Vaishnav Tej's Film Continues Winning Streak In Telangana, AP

No doubt, Actor Vaishnav Tej is over the moon as his recent outing Uppena is having dream at the box office. Superstar Mahesh Babu shared his review on Uppena and Bharat Ane Nenu actor called Uppena a classic. What else debut actor want more than this from an experienced star. On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi is very much happy with Uppena massive response.

That's not all, Chiranjeevi seems to have sent gift hampers to the cast and crew of the film. The film is making the right noises on social media. These all will give double happiness to Vaishnav Tej, receiving an outstanding response for the debut movie is really rare. Vaishnav Tej made it with Uppena.

Talking about the latest collections, the film is believed to have earn Rs 1.90 cr on its eleventh day at the box office. The total movie collections for the past ten days is Rs 75 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known. One thing is sure, the film will not slow down anytime soon.

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that things are moving at a smooth pace for him. We are damn sure, he's loving the space that he is currently in, on the professional front, there's no exciting development as the actor is busy in reading the scripts.

