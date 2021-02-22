Uppena Day 10 Collections: Vaishnav Tej's Film Roars At The Box Office

Actor Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena has set the box office on fire. The film is going steady at the box office with good numbers pouring in. The film earned a positive response from critics and audience alike. The film opened to average numbers, it witnessed upward trends in the following days, courtesy, good word of mouth.

The film is roaring at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. The film has done better business on day 10 when compared to day 1. Uppena is a tale about that true love never ends, the interesting script is raking good numbers at the box office. That's not all, the success of the movie seems to have put Director Buchi Babu Sana on a global map. He has become an overnight sensation director with Uppena.

Speaking about the collections, the film made the business of Rs 4 cr on its tenth day at the box office. The total collections of the movie is so far seems to around Rs 70 cr plus.

Uppena was made on budget of Rs 4 cr but they made triple profits at the box office. All the credits goes to lead actors Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty performance and director Buchi Babu Sana gripping direction. The whole film unit could be in a happy space as they bought huge returns at the box office.