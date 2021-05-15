Uppena Actress Rejects Abhiram Daggubati Film?

Sizzling actress Krithi Shetty has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. Recently, she made a grand debut with ‘Uppena’ and the film did extremely well at the box office.

Post-Uppena success, Krithi Shetty seem to be getting a slew of offers from various filmmakers, but she is being wise and selecting only worthy stories. Rumors are doing the rounds that Krithi Shetty has rejected to work with Abhiram Daggubati. It is being speculated that Abhiram Daggubati is looking forward to make entry into films.

Director Teja is all set to launch Abhiram Daggubati as an actor in Tollywood. It’s a known fact that, Abhiram is the younger brother of actor Rana Daggubati and son of producer Suresh. When the makers have approached Krithi Shetty to play the female lead in Abhiram’s film. She has rejected it and the reason of her rejection is yet to be known.

On the career front, Krithi Shetty will next be seen in Natural star Nani’s Shyam Singh And, she is also playing the female lead in Sudheer Babu starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.