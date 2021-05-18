Uppena Actress Krithi Shetty Rejects Another Telugu Hero Film

Gorgeous actress Krithi Shetty is riding high as she became a household name with her debut movie ‘Uppena’. It featured Vaishnav Tej in the main lead and it was directed by Buchi Babu Sana. No doubt, she is enjoying a lot of fame and attention.

Several Telugu actors are looking forward to working with her. Unfortunately, Krithi Shetty is rejecting back-to-back movies, it is learnt. But, Krithi Shetty is not using her fame and name to land offers.

Latest news we hear is that Krithi Shetty has rejected one more project. Krithi Shetty was approached to play a cameo in Nikhil’s upcoming film 18 pages. She has turned down the offer, citing that she is not interested in cameo roles at the moment. Director Teja is gearing up to introduce Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram to the audience. Teja and Abhiram are working together for a movie.

In the process, Teja is said to have approached Krithi Shetty for the female lead in the film. She is also said to have rejected Abhiram’s film and the reasons are best known to her. Nikhil's 18 is the second film which was rejected by Kirthi Shetty in recent times.

Meanwhile, she is currently working on Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy, and Sudheer Babu’s Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.