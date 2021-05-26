Uppena Actress Chooses Mega Hero Again!

Sizzling actress Krithi Shetty has become the most sought after actress in Tollywood after just her debut movie. Several filmmakers have been impressed by her acting skills in Uppena. Post-Uppena, Telugu actors and producers are making a beeline to rope her in their projects. But as we told you earlier Krithi Shetty has been choosy and taking her time to decide.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Krithi Shetty is likely to share screen space with Sai Dharam Tej in his next. The film will be jointly produced by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad and directed by Karthik Varma Nandu. The makers are yet to officially announce whether Krithi Shetty is really on board.

Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty will soon be appearing in Natural star Nani’s Shyam Singh Rao. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The music has been composed by Mickey J. Meyer, with cinematography handled by Sanu John Varghese and edited by Naveen Nooli